National Day Observance

The National Veterans Day Observance is held each year Nov. 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony starts precisely at 11 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns, and honors and thanks all who served in the U.S. uniformed services. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response has compelled VA and its partners (Arlington Cemetery and Military District of Washington) to host a greatly reduced ceremony this year.

VA will live stream the ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs.