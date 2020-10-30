 Skip to Content
National Day Observance

Online Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

The National Veterans Day Observance is held each year Nov. 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony starts precisely at 11 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns, and honors and thanks all who served in the U.S. uniformed services. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response has compelled VA and its partners (Arlington Cemetery and Military District of Washington) to host a greatly reduced ceremony this year.

VA will live stream the ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs.

