National Guard/Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Initiative: A Premier Military Training Platform

When
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

IRT is a DOD military training program (exclusive to the US and its territories) which pro-vides a joint training opportunity for NG and Reserve members. DOD will provide examples and information on community collaborations. The Community Partner selects the area in need, submits their idea and how it benefits the community. The Community Partner pro-vides the resources and IRT provides licensed professionals at no cost to the community.

