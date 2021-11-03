National Veterans Day Screening: Modern Warrior Live

This Veterans Day weekend, join a free special national screening of Modern Warrior LIVE, a uniquely immersive narrative and music experience that chronicles one veteran’s journey. U.S. Army Veteran Jaymes Poling shares the story of his three deployments in Afghanistan and subsequent transition back home. The film, with its dramatic musical underscore, honors those who have served and highlights resilience and post-traumatic growth.

Modern Warrior LIVE aims to break down the societal barriers that leave Veterans feeling alone and is a catalyst for meaningful conversation about the Veteran experience. As the pandemic has exacerbated existing mental health and personal challenges and the exit from Afghanistan has understandably brought additional complex and difficult feelings and conversations to the forefront, the story of Modern Warrior LIVE and the conversation it sparks is more urgent now than ever.