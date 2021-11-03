National Veterans Memorial and Museum Virtual Ceremony

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum offers an online ceremony live on Facebook and YouTube. The program features former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Les L. Lyles; NVMM President, CEO and Army Veteran Michael Ferriter; President of USAA and Navy Veteran Wayne Peacock; and others. These distinguished Veterans and guests will share messages promoting unity in support of the Veteran community and promoting selfless service in communities on Veterans Day and every day.