National Veterans Small Business Week: Doing Business with the VA

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration Baltimore District Office discusses resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, and veterans of all eras.

Did you know that veterans own roughly 9% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans? Veteran entrepreneurs play an important role in the U.S. economy. Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the veteran community in their path towards entrepreneurship.