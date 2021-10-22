 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

National Veterans Small Business Week: Doing Business with the VA

Presented by SBA

When
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

This webinar will provide a broad overview of various topics in small business engagement with the federal government. Join us as we discuss the Procurement Analyst and Small Business Liaison's role and the services that they provide to small businesses seeking contracts in Network Contracting Office 5 (NCO 5). Topics discussed will include the medical facilities in NCO 5, resources that the Small Business Liaison provides, how to get started with government contracting & the Department of Veterans Affairs, and The VETS first contracting program.

See all events
Last updated: