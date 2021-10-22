National Veterans Small Business Week: Doing Business with the VA

This webinar will provide a broad overview of various topics in small business engagement with the federal government. Join us as we discuss the Procurement Analyst and Small Business Liaison's role and the services that they provide to small businesses seeking contracts in Network Contracting Office 5 (NCO 5). Topics discussed will include the medical facilities in NCO 5, resources that the Small Business Liaison provides, how to get started with government contracting & the Department of Veterans Affairs, and The VETS first contracting program.