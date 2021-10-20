National Veterans Small Business Week
- When
-
Monday, Nov 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
–
Friday, Nov 5, 11:59 p.m. EST
he U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrates, connects, and empowers aspiring and current service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouse entrepreneurs during National Veterans Small Business Week.
During the week, November 1-5, SBA and its extensive partner network celebrate the strength and resilience of the #VetBiz community by hosting events across the country and sharing information about the resources available to veteran entrepreneurs.