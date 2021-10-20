 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

National Veterans Small Business Week

When
Monday, Nov 1, 2021 12:00 a.m. –
Friday, Nov 5, 11:59 p.m. EST

Registration

Registration is free. 

he U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrates, connects, and empowers aspiring and current service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouse entrepreneurs during National Veterans Small Business Week.

During the week, November 1-5, SBA and its extensive partner network celebrate the strength and resilience of the #VetBiz community by hosting events across the country and sharing information about the resources available to veteran entrepreneurs.

See all events
Last updated: