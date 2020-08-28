We are pleased to present the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic (NVSSC) at Home, a week-long series of virtual, educational sports sessions allowing Veterans to stay engaged and active, just on a different playing field. Although the face-to-face rehabilitation event planned for San Diego was canceled amid concerns surrounding COVID-19, the at-home edition of the Clinic will encourage Veterans to learn about sports, fitness, and recreation activities available for an active lifestyle.

The 2020 National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic at HOME, is a first-ever adaption of the in-person event. Registered participants will receive professional instruction in:

sailing

surfing

kayaking

cycling (hand and tandem)

adaptive fitness foundations

Ways to connect:

Join the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic at HOME Kick-Off on Facebook – Premiering live, Sunday, September 20, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

on Facebook – Premiering live, Sunday, September 20, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT Follow us on social media @Sports4Vets (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) using #NVSSCatHome

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with support of numerous sponsors, including the Veterans Canteen Service and Wounded Warrior Project, looks forward to helping Veterans strengthen their skills in sports and fitness activities and learn some new ones along the way.

VA San Diego Healthcare System is the proud local host of the event.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-summer-sports-clinic/