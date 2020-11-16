Navigating Veterans Benefits with the VA

Join Travis Manion Foundation, The Mission Continues, and the Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday, December 4th at 1 PM ET for a webinar that identifies how to best navigate Veterans Benefits for post 9/11 Veterans and their families. Our goal is to educate and connect you with life-changing benefits as quickly and seamlessly as possible. In one hour, we'll distill the most important information to connect you with benefits that increase your educational opportunities, prepare you for life outside the military, and provide security for you and your family. Utilizing VA benefits can seem complex and daunting, and this webinar promises to unpack the process in an interactive and engaging way.

Please submit all relevant questions ahead of the December 4th webinar using this form: https://airtable.com/shrKxzohb8maaa8yY