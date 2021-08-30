Networking for the Job Search (The Art of Collaboration)
Presented by Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network
Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses.
This event will:
- Provide an overview of what networking is
- Explain how networking can be used in the job search
- Show you what networking is like in 2021
- Help you to understanding how and when you should network
- Assist you with career progression
Questions?
Contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org