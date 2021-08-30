 Skip to Content
Networking for the Job Search (The Art of Collaboration)

Presented by Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network

When
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses. 

This event will:

- Provide an overview of what networking is

- Explain how networking can be used in the job search

- Show you what networking is like in 2021

- Help you to understanding how and when you should network

- Assist you with career progression

Questions?
Contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org

