Networking for the Job Search (The Art of Collaboration)

Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses.

This event will:

- Provide an overview of what networking is

- Explain how networking can be used in the job search

- Show you what networking is like in 2021

- Help you to understanding how and when you should network

- Assist you with career progression

Questions?

Contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org