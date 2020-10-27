New York City Veterans Day Events

More than any other occasion, a Veterans Day commemoration *must* be a truly participatory event. Every veteran deserves acknowledgement; every American deserves a chance to say, “Thank you.”

Guided by these principles, and in anticipation of the continued suspension of large gatherings and events, the United War Veterans Council has developed a series of socially distant and responsible live events as well as an expanded slate of virtual components. Exact times to be determined.

For more information on each planned event, please visit: https://parade.uwvc.org/plans/