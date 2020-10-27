No Cost Business Resources for Veterans #VetBiz

SBA empowers women service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses with entrepreneurial trainings and resources right in their local community. Through a network of partners and grantees, SBA offers specialized training programs for veterans, service-disabled veterans, and veterans interested in federal procurement.

Join the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Lower Rio Grande Valley District office for an overview of program and services offered to help veteran owned small businesses start, grow, expand, and recover. Presenters from the following organizations will discuss “no cost” support and training: U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Del Mar College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), SCORE Corpus Christi, UTRGV Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC).

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675613