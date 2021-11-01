Northern Virginia Veteran & Military Career Day
Presented by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority
On November 4, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) and partners will host a Veteran and Military Career Fair. Featuring:
In-person option:
- at the United States Army Museum in Fort Belvoir, Virginia
- 10:00am to noon and 1-3pm EST
Virtual option:
- for veterans based outside of the region
- 1-4pm EST
The fair will see veterans and active military personnel meeting with over 50 Northern Virginia companies hiring for more than 7,000 in-person and remote positions in the region.