Northern Virginia Veteran & Military Career Day

On November 4, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) and partners will host a Veteran and Military Career Fair. Featuring:

In-person option:

- at the United States Army Museum in Fort Belvoir, Virginia

- 10:00am to noon and 1-3pm EST

Virtual option:

- for veterans based outside of the region

- 1-4pm EST

The fair will see veterans and active military personnel meeting with over 50 Northern Virginia companies hiring for more than 7,000 in-person and remote positions in the region.