 Skip to Content

Northern Virginia Veteran & Military Career Day

Presented by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

When
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

On November 4, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) and partners will host a Veteran and Military Career Fair. Featuring:

In-person option:

- at the United States Army Museum in Fort Belvoir, Virginia

- 10:00am to noon and 1-3pm EST

Virtual option:

- for veterans based outside of the region

- 1-4pm EST

The fair will see veterans and active military personnel meeting with over 50 Northern Virginia companies hiring for more than 7,000 in-person and remote positions in the region.  

See all events
Last updated: