Oak Bluffs Veterans Day Ceremony
Martha's Vineyard, MA - Veterans Only
- When
-
Wednesday, Nov 11
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- FREE
The Oak Bluffs Veterans Day Ceremony will start promptly at 11:00am ET. Participation is limited to Veterans only. The ceremony will be held at Ocean Park, at the memorial.
Agenda:
Sharing the Secretary's video
Chaplin's prayer
National Anthem
Laying of a wreath on the Memorial and firing detail
Taps
Bagpiper
For questions, please contact: b.murphy14@comcast.net