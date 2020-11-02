The Oak Bluffs Veterans Day Ceremony will start promptly at 11:00am ET. Participation is limited to Veterans only. The ceremony will be held at Ocean Park, at the memorial.

Agenda:

Sharing the Secretary's video

Chaplin's prayer

National Anthem

Laying of a wreath on the Memorial and firing detail

Taps

Bagpiper

For questions, please contact: b.murphy14@comcast.net