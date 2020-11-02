 Skip to Content
Oldsmar Veterans Day Celebration

Virtual Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

The program will be virtual and will include a presentation of colors, national anthem, speech by Mayor Eric Seidel, speech by Keynote Speaker from the Oldsmar VFW Post 12186 Commander David Bear, and a roll call of the newly engraved names on the City’s Memorial Wall.

For more information, please visit: https://www.myoldsmar.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=12989

This event will also be available to view after the event on Facebook and YouTube.

