 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

On Liberty: National Veterans Art Museum

The National Veterans Art Museum is excited to be partnering with Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, NY on for their On Liberty: Zooming into Museums Across the Country series!

When
Friday, Feb 26
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Join the Intrepid Museum and fellow veterans, service members and their loved ones for a virtual staycation. We will be Zooming into Chicago to visit the National Veterans Art Museum to view artwork created by Veterans, highlighting Vietnam War Veteran artwork, while experiencing the more artful side of Intrepid’s history.

See all events
Last updated: