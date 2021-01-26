On Liberty: National Veterans Art Museum
The National Veterans Art Museum is excited to be partnering with Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, NY on for their On Liberty: Zooming into Museums Across the Country series!
Join the Intrepid Museum and fellow veterans, service members and their loved ones for a virtual staycation. We will be Zooming into Chicago to visit the National Veterans Art Museum to view artwork created by Veterans, highlighting Vietnam War Veteran artwork, while experiencing the more artful side of Intrepid’s history.