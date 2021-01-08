Online Caregiver Chat

The MVCN hosts online support groups to offer caregivers the opportunity to connect and engage with peers to support one another.

We welcome caregivers of all eras, all relationships, and across all locations to connect with others walking a similar journey for support.

Our caregiver chats are live interactions in a text only format -- all interactions are done simply by texting and/or typing your responses. Our chats are conducted in a safe environment using Slack. Caregivers can access the chat by using MVCN-caregiver-channel at MVCN.slack.com from a PC or the Slack mobile app.

Registration is required to ensure you have access to the chat. Please register with your preferred email address. You will receive information to set up your Slack account prior to the beginning of the chat. If you have participated in chats previously, you will have continued access to the MVCN-caregiver-channel.