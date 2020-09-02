 Skip to Content
Online Recruiting Event: San Antonio / Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

Join us on Thursday, September 10th to connect directly with employers nationwide, experience fast turn-around time from interview to hiring, and learn more about jobs that are open now and education options for Veterans.

When
Thursday, Sep 10
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Registration

(You must create a recruitmilitary.careereco.com account to register.)

As part of Veterans Benefits Administration's nationwide Economic Investment Initiative (EII), we partnered with Veteran Employment Services Office (VESO) and Recruitmilitary.com to engage transitioning and civilian-experienced military veteran men and women who are looking for career opportunities.

View list of participating employers.

As part of a larger effort provided by the VA Office of Transition and Economic Development (TED), this event focuses on select geographic regions containing large Veteran populations. TED hosts EII events twice annually in coordination with VA regional offices. Since November 2018, TED has connected EII attendees with 317 jobs.

 

