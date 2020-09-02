Online Recruiting Event: San Antonio / Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

As part of Veterans Benefits Administration's nationwide Economic Investment Initiative (EII), we partnered with Veteran Employment Services Office (VESO) and Recruitmilitary.com to engage transitioning and civilian-experienced military veteran men and women who are looking for career opportunities.

View list of participating employers.

As part of a larger effort provided by the VA Office of Transition and Economic Development (TED), this event focuses on select geographic regions containing large Veteran populations. TED hosts EII events twice annually in coordination with VA regional offices. Since November 2018, TED has connected EII attendees with 317 jobs.