Maintaining Balance: Online Yoga for Caregivers

C3 monthly yoga is scheduled for the 2nd Tuesday of each month!

We understand the caregiving journey is often stressful and overwhelming. It can be difficult to find time to focus on yourself. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Yoga4Caregivers have teamed up to provide education and empowerment to the military caregiver community through the power of yoga. Join us in exploring self-care and mindfulness through the practice of yoga, while connecting with others for support. Together, we can empower each other to rest, recharge, and reconnect with our inner resilience.



Powered by Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), C3 seeks to educate caregivers about tools, resources, and strategies to help them thrive; combat isolation in the caregiver community by leveraging a platform that encourages peer connection; and provide uplifting content that promotes positivity and gives caregivers an opportunity to recharge. Additionally, this series helps the Foundation keep a pulse on caregiver needs so we and our partners can work to address them. In addition to WWP, we’d also like to thank the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for partnering with us on this series. For more information about the series, upcoming episodes, and recordings of previous episodes, visit: hiddenheroes.org/c3.