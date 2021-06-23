Operation Deep Dive's Facebook Live between America's Warrior Partnership and Team RWB
To inform Georgians about Operation Deep Dive and encourage the public to sign up for interviews as a resource for individuals who have lost a veteran or former service member to suicide or a non-natural cause of death.
Join host Cheree Tham of America's Warrior Partnership and guest Ryan Ruzek, Manager of Team RWB’s National Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, as they discuss Operation Deep Dive - a community-based, veteran suicide and non-natural causes of death prevention study taking place in 13 states across the country. This is a Facebook Live event.
Learn more about Operation Deep Dive at americaswarriorpartnership.org/deep-dive.