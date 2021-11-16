Operation Protect Veterans Fraud Alert

AARP, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Federal Trade Commission, will embark in an engaging, interactive conversation as part of Operation Protect Veterans on top scams targeting Veterans, including newly released results from AARP’s Scambush: Military Veterans Battle Surprise Attacks from Scams and Fraud. Con artists use Mortgage Scams, VA Service Benefits Scams, Bank Scams, Veterans Charity Scams, and Tech Scams, to name a few, to steal their money and even their identities.