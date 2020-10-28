 Skip to Content
Orange Field of Valor 2020

When
Saturday, Nov 7, 1:00 p.m. –
Saturday, Nov 14, 11:00 p.m. ET
Where

Handy Park

2143 E. Oakmont

Orange , CA

Cost
FREE

The 2020 Orange Field of Valor will start on Saturday, November 7th  and go through Saturday, November 14th, 2020. During this week long event the Field of Valor will be open for American flag purchases and visitation from 10 am to 8 pm PT daily.

The Orange Field of Valor will be displaying 1,776 American flags to honor all Veterans and Active Duty Military personnel. There will be patriotic tributes all week honoring all Veterans and Active Duty Military personnel for their dedication and service to our nation including a procession of flags and flag lowering, opening and closing ceremonies.

For more information, please visit: https://villapark.co/orange-field-of-valor/

