The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is excited to announce the return of the Oregon Women Veterans Conference in a robust, virtual format that will make the event even more accessible to women Veterans in every corner of the state.

The one-day event will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Since 1998, this free biennial event has celebrated the contributions, diversity and strength of Oregon’s women Veteran community, and is the largest gathering of women-identifying Veterans in the state.

This year’s virtual conference will be presented using Whova, the award-winning event management platform that will enable ODVA to replicate major aspects of the in-person gathering in a safe, accessible and engaging manner.

The program will include inspirational speakers, informative seminars and breakout sessions, and opportunities to network with other women Veterans and receive direct assistance in accessing earned benefits and other resources. All women with prior military service from every branch, era and background are invited to join in this inspiring event. Attendance is free, but registration is required.