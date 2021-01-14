Orlando - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Orlando
- When
-
Friday, Oct 15
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Elks Lodge #1079
12 N. Primrose Ave
Orlando , FL
- Cost
- FREE
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Orlando, Florida this October. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Orlando area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.