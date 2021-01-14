 Skip to Content
Orlando - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Orlando

When
Friday, Feb 19
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Where

Elks Lodge #1079

12 N. Primrose Ave

Orlando , FL

Cost
FREE

Registration

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Orlando, Florida this February. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Orlando area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.

