Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down

Veterans, active duty, retired military, National Guard, Reservists and military families are invited to attend this free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Youngman Readiness Center, formerly the Kentucky National Guard Armory.

The purpose of this event is to provide information about benefits and services to Veterans and their families. Some of these services include:

Education

Employment

Financial

Health

Service-related resources

Free lunch will also be provided.