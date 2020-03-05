 Skip to Content
Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down

Owensboro, Kentucky Resource

This fair is being held to provide beneficial information to all Veterans, Military, and their families regarding the resources available to them.

When
Thursday, Mar 26
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

3300 Tamarack Rd

Owensboro , KY

Cost
0

Registration

Military release papers, or DD214s, are not required unless veterans plan to enroll in the Veterans Affairs’ health care program.

Veterans, active duty, retired military, National Guard, Reservists and military families are invited to attend this free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Youngman Readiness Center, formerly the Kentucky National Guard Armory. 

The  purpose of this event is to provide information about benefits and services to Veterans and their families. Some of these services include:

  • Education
  • Employment
  • Financial 
  • Health
  • Service-related resources

Free lunch will also be provided.

