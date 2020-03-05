Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down
This fair is being held to provide beneficial information to all Veterans, Military, and their families regarding the resources available to them.
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 26
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
3300 Tamarack Rd
Owensboro , KY
- Cost
- 0
Veterans, active duty, retired military, National Guard, Reservists and military families are invited to attend this free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Youngman Readiness Center, formerly the Kentucky National Guard Armory.
The purpose of this event is to provide information about benefits and services to Veterans and their families. Some of these services include:
- Education
- Employment
- Financial
- Health
- Service-related resources
Free lunch will also be provided.