Outreach events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Washington, DC / Baltimore Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipient Florent Groberg
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Southern California Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Expo with State Senator Steve Santarsiero
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Drive Through Veterans Appreciation Event - WInston-Salem, NC
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Denver, CO
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Denver, Colorado.
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert
Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service!
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
The Roll Call - Punta Gorda, FL
The Reading of the 58,318 Names of Those Who Served in Vietnam and Gave Their All
Friday, Nov 20 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET
Birmingham Veteran Virtual Hiring Event
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET