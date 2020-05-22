 Skip to Content
Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Washington, DC / Baltimore Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipient Florent Groberg

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Southern California Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Expo with State Senator Steve Santarsiero

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina

When
Friday, Nov 13 2020
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Drive Through Veterans Appreciation Event - WInston-Salem, NC

When
Friday, Nov 13 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Denver, CO

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Denver, Colorado.

When
Friday, Nov 13 2020
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert

Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service!

When
Saturday, Nov 14 2020
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

The Roll Call - Punta Gorda, FL

The Reading of the 58,318 Names of Those Who Served in Vietnam and Gave Their All

When
Monday, Nov 16 2020, 7:00 a.m. –
Friday, Nov 20 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET

Birmingham Veteran Virtual Hiring Event

When
Monday, Nov 16 2020
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
