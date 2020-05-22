Outreach events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
MCEC Education Summit 2020
Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment
Wednesday, Nov 18 2020, 3:00 p.m. ET
Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best
All planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives.
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Jacksonville Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Olympia Veterans Stand Down - National Guard Armory
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Orlando, FL
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Orlando, Florida.
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipients Gary Beikirch & Gary Littrell
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET