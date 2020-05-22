 Skip to Content
Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

MCEC Education Summit 2020

Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment

When
Tuesday, Nov 17 2020, 10:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 18 2020, 3:00 p.m. ET

Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best

All planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives.

When
Wednesday, Nov 18 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 19 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 19 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.

When
Thursday, Nov 19 2020
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.

When
Friday, Nov 20 2020
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Olympia Veterans Stand Down - National Guard Armory

When
Friday, Nov 20 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Orlando, FL

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Orlando, Florida.

When
Friday, Nov 20 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Tuesday, Nov 24 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipients Gary Beikirch & Gary Littrell

When
Tuesday, Nov 24 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
