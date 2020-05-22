Outreach events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Virtual Remembrance Ceremony - Auburn, WA
The program will be showcased on all of Auburn's social media outlets!
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
San Fernando Valley Virtual Veterans Day Parade
2:11 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day 2020 - City of Irvine, CA
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
CT DVA Veterans Day Ceremony - Rocky Hill, CT
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Elma Veterans Day Parade - Downtown Elma, WA
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Veterans Day Tribute - City of Orange, CA
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
They Served: Stories From Veterans
Online event brought to you by the First Division Museum in Wheaton, IL
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Detroit, MI
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Detroit, Michigan.
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Expo with State Senator Steve Santarsiero
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET