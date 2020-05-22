Outreach events

 Skip to Content
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Remembrance Ceremony - Auburn, WA

The program will be showcased on all of Auburn's social media outlets!

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

San Fernando Valley Virtual Veterans Day Parade

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:11 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day 2020 - City of Irvine, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

CT DVA Veterans Day Ceremony - Rocky Hill, CT

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Elma Veterans Day Parade - Downtown Elma, WA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Day Tribute - City of Orange, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

They Served: Stories From Veterans

Online event brought to you by the First Division Museum in Wheaton, IL

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Detroit, MI

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Detroit, Michigan.

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Expo with State Senator Steve Santarsiero

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina

When
Friday, Nov 13 2020
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
