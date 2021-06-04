 Skip to Content
Parents, Family and Friends of the LGBT+ with Ann Miller

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

Monday, Jun 7, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Free

Ann Miller is the Regional Director for the gulf region of Parents Families and Friends for the LGBT+ (PFLAG).  PFLAG is the oldest and largest national organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. Advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, especially youth, drives her passionate work for PFLAG. 

 

