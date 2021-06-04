Parents, Family and Friends of the LGBT+ with Ann Miller
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Monday, Jun 7, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Ann Miller is the Regional Director for the gulf region of Parents Families and Friends for the LGBT+ (PFLAG). PFLAG is the oldest and largest national organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. Advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, especially youth, drives her passionate work for PFLAG.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,854499165# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 854 499 165#