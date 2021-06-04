Parents, Family and Friends of the LGBT+ with Ann Miller

Ann Miller is the Regional Director for the gulf region of Parents Families and Friends for the LGBT+ (PFLAG). PFLAG is the oldest and largest national organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. Advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, especially youth, drives her passionate work for PFLAG.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,854499165# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 854 499 165#

Find a local number | Reset PIN