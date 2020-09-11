Past events
A Night of Transcendence: VA Suicide Prevention Month Series, Event 2
A Night of Transcendence: Celebrating the Art, Music & Poetry of LGBTQ+ Veteran/Adult Survivors of Suicide
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in South Carolina, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for South Carolina Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”
"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Online Recruiting Event: San Antonio / Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
Join us on Thursday, September 10th to connect directly with employers nationwide, experience fast turn-around time from interview to hiring, and learn more about jobs that are open now and education options for Veterans.
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Pledge To Prevent: Action to End Veteran Suicide
The event will focus on action to end Veteran suicide and feature award winning author and filmmaker, Kevin Hines.
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Hiring (Job) Fair with Hiring our Heroes, SVA and VBA
Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring student veterans for a virtual hiring fair. This event is open to student veterans and their families. Register now to view the list of employers scheduled to participate.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Harm to Self or Others: VA Suicide Prevention Month Series, Event 1
Harm To Self and Others: Sex Differences in Suicidal Behavior and Aggression in Veterans
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Employer Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration
This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration.
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Smithfield Foods
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
