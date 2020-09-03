Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall Live featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Wyoming, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Wyoming Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Nevada, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nevada Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Student Veterans Virtual Career Summit
Wednesday, Sep 9, 11:59 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: McCormick
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Idaho, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Idaho Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
VetXL: Back to School
Back to School – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions?
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: National Gypsum
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Delaware, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Delaware Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Warrior Community Integration Symposium
Empowers those who serve veterans by fostering collaboration and enhancing service to veterans and their families in communities across America
Thursday, Aug 27, 6:00 p.m. ET