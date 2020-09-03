 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Wyoming, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Wyoming Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Nevada, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nevada Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Student Veterans Virtual Career Summit

When
Monday, Aug 31, 2020 12:01 a.m. –
Wednesday, Sep 9, 11:59 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: McCormick

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Friday, Aug 28, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Idaho, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Idaho Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

VetXL: Back to School

Back to School – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions?

When
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: National Gypsum

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Delaware, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Delaware Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Warrior Community Integration Symposium

Empowers those who serve veterans by fostering collaboration and enhancing service to veterans and their families in communities across America

When
Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Aug 27, 6:00 p.m. ET
