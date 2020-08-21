Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall Live in New Hampshire, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New Hampshire Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Sierra Vista, Arizona Resource Fair
This 1-day event provides services to homeless, in-need Veterans, their immediate families and their pets.
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Nebraska, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nebraska Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live with DAV and Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as our guest. Veterans, service members, their families, and the public are all welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Fresenius Medical Care
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Q&A with Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen to discuss how together, we will prevent suicide for Service members and Veterans
Suicide Prevention
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
VetXL: Minority Veterans Together
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
C3 Webinar: Strengthen your Inner Voice
Learn how to explore and translate your dreams and desires into a practical, actionable life plan.
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
VBA Third Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results
Attend the quarterly webcast on Thursday, 7/30 at 2 p.m. Register today to receive the link(s) to watch the webcast.
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Oregon
Please join us Monday, 7/20 at 5pm ET/2pm PT for a tele-townhall event for Oregon Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET