Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live in New Hampshire, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New Hampshire Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Aug 21, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Sierra Vista, Arizona Resource Fair

This 1-day event provides services to homeless, in-need Veterans, their immediate families and their pets.

When
Friday, Aug 21, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Nebraska, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nebraska Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live with DAV and Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as our guest. Veterans, service members, their families, and the public are all welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Fresenius Medical Care

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Q&A with Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen to discuss how together, we will prevent suicide for Service members and Veterans

Suicide Prevention

When
Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

VetXL: Minority Veterans Together

Minority Veterans Together

When
Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

C3 Webinar: Strengthen your Inner Voice

Learn how to explore and translate your dreams and desires into a practical, actionable life plan.

When
Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

VBA Third Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results

Attend the quarterly webcast on Thursday, 7/30 at 2 p.m. Register today to receive the link(s) to watch the webcast.

When
Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Oregon

Please join us Monday, 7/20 at 5pm ET/2pm PT for a tele-townhall event for Oregon Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Jul 20, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
