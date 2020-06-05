Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic
This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020
The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Milwaukee, Wisconsin VA Annual Community Mental Health Summit
A day for Veterans, family, friends and Veteran employers to connect.
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Leesburg, Virginia Community Veterans Engagement Board
The Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) model enables Veterans, Service members, Military Families, Veteran advocates, community service providers, and stakeholders to have a collective voice in identifying their community goals.
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair
This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Fort Belvoir, Virginia Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair
Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military spouses with meaningful employment with local and national employers.
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down
This fair is being held to provide beneficial information to all Veterans, Military, and their families regarding the resources available to them.
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit
At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair
This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down
The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET