Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic

This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.

When
Friday, Jun 5, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020

The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.

When
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin VA Annual Community Mental Health Summit

A day for Veterans, family, friends and Veteran employers to connect.

When
Friday, May 8, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Leesburg, Virginia Community Veterans Engagement Board

The Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) model enables Veterans, Service members, Military Families, Veteran advocates, community service providers, and stakeholders to have a collective voice in identifying their community goals.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair

This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Fort Belvoir, Virginia Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair

Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military spouses with meaningful employment with local and national employers.

When
Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down

This fair is being held to provide beneficial information to all Veterans, Military, and their families regarding the resources available to them.

When
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit

At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.

When
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair

This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.

When
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down

The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).

When
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
