Past events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Hiring (Job) Fair with Hiring our Heroes, SVA and VBA

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring student veterans for a virtual hiring fair. This event is open to student veterans and their families. Register now to view the list of employers scheduled to participate.

When
Wednesday, Sep 9
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Harm to Self or Others: VA Suicide Prevention Month Series, Event 1

Harm To Self and Others: Sex Differences in Suicidal Behavior and Aggression in Veterans

When
Wednesday, Sep 9
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Employer Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration

This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration.

When
Tuesday, Sep 8
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Smithfield Foods

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Friday, Sep 4
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”

"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton

When
Friday, Sep 4
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Sep 3
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Wyoming, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Wyoming Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Sep 2
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Nevada, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nevada Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Sep 1
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Student Veterans Virtual Career Summit

When
Monday, Aug 31, 12:01 a.m. –
Wednesday, Sep 9, 11:59 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: McCormick

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Friday, Aug 28
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
