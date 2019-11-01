Past events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Virtual Hiring (Job) Fair with Hiring our Heroes, SVA and VBA
Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from organizations hiring student veterans for a virtual hiring fair. This event is open to student veterans and their families. Register now to view the list of employers scheduled to participate.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Harm to Self or Others: VA Suicide Prevention Month Series, Event 1
Harm To Self and Others: Sex Differences in Suicidal Behavior and Aggression in Veterans
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Employer Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration
This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration.
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Smithfield Foods
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”
"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Wyoming, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Wyoming Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Nevada, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nevada Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Student Veterans Virtual Career Summit
Wednesday, Sep 9, 11:59 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: McCormick
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET