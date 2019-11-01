Past events

 Skip to Content
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Q&A with Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen to discuss how together, we will prevent suicide for Service members and Veterans

Suicide Prevention

When
Tuesday, Aug 18
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

VetXL: Minority Veterans Together

Minority Veterans Together

When
Thursday, Aug 13
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

C3 Webinar: Strengthen your Inner Voice

Learn how to explore and translate your dreams and desires into a practical, actionable life plan.

When
Thursday, Aug 6
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

VBA Third Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results

Attend the quarterly webcast on Thursday, 7/30 at 2 p.m. Register today to receive the link(s) to watch the webcast.

When
Thursday, Jul 30
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Oregon

Please join us Monday, 7/20 at 5pm ET/2pm PT for a tele-townhall event for Oregon Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Jul 20
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Economic Investment Initiative (EII) Virtual Townhall

Join us on a virtual town hall scheduled for July 15, where local issues affecting the military and Veteran communities will be discussed with federal, state and local representatives.

When
Wednesday, Jul 15
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Hawai'i

Aloha! Please join us on Friday, 7/10 at 5pm ET (11am HT) for a tele-townhall event for Hawai'i Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Jul 10
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Federal Employment Virtual Job Fair

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from agencies hiring for federal employment roles for a virtual hiring fair, including the Veterans Benefits Administration.

When
Friday, Jul 10
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits Paul Lawrence Live in Mississippi

Please join us Thursday, 7/9 at 5pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Mississippi Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Jul 9
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Federal Employment Connection: Industry Thursday with VBA and HoH

This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about careers and hiring processes at VBA.

When
Thursday, Jul 9
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
