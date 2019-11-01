Past events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Bend, Oregon Listening Session/Resource Fair
You are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Jacksonville, Florida Veterans Job Fair
This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Military Spouse Employment Seminar
Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one-hour Facebook Live event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar
This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Morningside, Maryland Veteran Resource Day
All Veterans are encouraged to attend in order to connect with local and national resources in their area
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET