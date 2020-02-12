Past events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Jacksonville, Florida Veterans Job Fair
This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Military Spouse Employment Seminar
Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one-hour Facebook Live event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar
This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Morningside, Maryland Veteran Resource Day
All Veterans are encouraged to attend in order to connect with local and national resources in their area
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET