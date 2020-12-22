 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

San Antonio - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in San Antonio

When
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Hiring Event: Healthcare

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

FY21 Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results

When
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST

SBA Presents: Overview of SBA Programs & Services

When
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST

PAVE Connect: Work from Home Opportunities

When
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Suicide Prevention Training for Communities

When
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

Bunker Bingo

When
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

SBA Veteran Small Business Resource Brief

When
Friday, Jan 8, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

Get Certified Day & SAM Registration

Presented by Small Business Administration (SBA)

When
Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST

Tele-Townhall Live: Veterans in Crisis and Suicide Prevention

Please join us for a tele-townhall event with the Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul R. Lawrence Ph.D., discussing Veterans in crisis and suicide prevention to Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. ET
Prev
43 44 45
Next