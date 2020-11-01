 Skip to Content
Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live in New York, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New York Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Veterans Victory Walk 2020

From the Myrtle Beach Vet Center to Patriots Point, Charleston, SC

When
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 6:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 11, 3:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Tennessee, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Tennessee Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Veterans in Business Virtual Forum

Virtual Event

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Veteran Entrepreneurship Virtual Conference

#VetBiz

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020 9:00 a.m. –
Friday, Nov 13, 3:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Coffee House - What is Happening in the Midwest

Online Event

When
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Webinar: How Hospice and Palliative Care Can Support Military Families

Illness, military, end-of-life care, Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Classroom Kit

Kid friendly and great for students

When
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020 8:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 11, 11:00 p.m. ET

A Tribute to Maryland Veterans Video

Virtual Event

When
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020 2:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 11, 11:00 p.m. ET

CVN Run Challenge

When
Sunday, Nov 1, 2020 1:00 a.m. –
Tuesday, Dec 1, 11:00 p.m. ET
