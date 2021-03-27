Past events

 Skip to Content

Supply Drop Tour 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA

When
Saturday, Mar 27, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Military Spouse Fellowship Program Information Session

When
Friday, Mar 26, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Friday, Mar 26, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Atlanta - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Atlanta

When
Friday, Mar 26, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST

PsychArmor - Conversations with Caregivers: Financial Wellness

In this episode of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, Michelle Pompos, MSW and Isa Marie McIntyre dive into financial wellness and what this may look like for caregivers in the military & Veteran community.

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

Lunch and Learn - Grow with Google

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Presented by the Cohen Veterans Network

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Connecting with Kids

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MST
