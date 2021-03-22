Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Veterans Listening Session: VA New England Healthcare System
Focused on: Bedford VAMC, Jamaica Plain VAMC, West Roxury VAMC, Brockton VAMC
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST
Virtual Workshop: Jumpstart Your Personal Success
Thursday, Mar 25, 12:00 p.m. CST
Veterans and Parkinson's Disease: What You Need to Know
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
From Boots to Pumps: Women Empowering Women A Virtual Panel
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST
Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Orlando - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Orlando
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
PVA Veterans Career Live: Seeking Higher Education as a Veteran with a Disability
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST