Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Federal Employment (Understanding the Process & How to Apply)

When
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Mental Health First Aid

When
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Friday, Mar 12, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Conversations with Caregivers: Substance Use

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Hiring Fair: STEM

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Houston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Detroit - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Detroit

When
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

"Effective Communication" - Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

When
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
