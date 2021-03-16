Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Federal Employment (Understanding the Process & How to Apply)
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Mental Health First Aid
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Conversations with Caregivers: Substance Use
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
Road to Recovery: Vaccines and Reopening Our Community
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Hiring Fair: STEM
Connecting world class military talent with American employers.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Houston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Detroit - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Detroit
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
"Effective Communication" - Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST