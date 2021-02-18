Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Starting or Growing a Veteran-Owned Business
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop
Caregiver Support
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
PVA Veterans Career Live: Resume Tips and Techniques
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Empowering Communities to Prevent Military Veteran Suicide (Arizona focus)
Learn how you can support the prevention of Veteran Suicide in Arizona
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
30th Anniversary Tribute to Gulf War Veterans (following Veterans Engagement Committee meeting)
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
National Virtual Career Fair
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
VSN Tuesday Talks - Emotional Intelligence in the Job Search
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Washington Warzone Tournament
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST