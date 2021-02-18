 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Starting or Growing a Veteran-Owned Business

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop

Caregiver Support

When
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

PVA Veterans Career Live: Resume Tips and Techniques

When
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Empowering Communities to Prevent Military Veteran Suicide (Arizona focus)

Learn how you can support the prevention of Veteran Suicide in Arizona

When
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

30th Anniversary Tribute to Gulf War Veterans (following Veterans Engagement Committee meeting)

When
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

National Virtual Career Fair

When
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

VSN Tuesday Talks - Emotional Intelligence in the Job Search

When
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Washington Warzone Tournament

When
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
