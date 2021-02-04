 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Leaders Eat Last: Defining Food Insecurity Virtual Panel

Presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation

When
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST

Reclaiming a Sense of Self through Employment: Survey Results Release

Results from the 2020 Military Spouse Employment & Wellbeing Survey

When
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Amazon Virtual Job Fair for Black Veterans

When
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST

Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop

When
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Hiring Fair: Careers in STEM

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Webinar: Mindfulness As Your Superpower

What we can learn about grief and loss from Superheroes.

When
Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Online Caregiver Chat

Virtual caregiver text support sponsored by American Red Cross

When
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Spiritually Integrated, Recovery Oriented, Mental Health Care And Suicide Prevention: A VA Psychiatrist’s Perspective

When
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

Employer Connection: Microsoft

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Resources to Help Your Business Rebound

When
Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
