Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Leaders Eat Last: Defining Food Insecurity Virtual Panel
Presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST
Reclaiming a Sense of Self through Employment: Survey Results Release
Results from the 2020 Military Spouse Employment & Wellbeing Survey
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Amazon Virtual Job Fair for Black Veterans
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST
Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Hiring Fair: Careers in STEM
Connecting world class military talent with American employers.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Webinar: Mindfulness As Your Superpower
What we can learn about grief and loss from Superheroes.
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Online Caregiver Chat
Virtual caregiver text support sponsored by American Red Cross
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Spiritually Integrated, Recovery Oriented, Mental Health Care And Suicide Prevention: A VA Psychiatrist’s Perspective
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST
Employer Connection: Microsoft
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Resources to Help Your Business Rebound
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST