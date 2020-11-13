 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Film Premiere: Re-Story: Transforming Veterans Stories into Art

A film with the Veterans Arts Initiative of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and Columbus College of Art & Design

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020 5:00 p.m. –
Sunday, Nov 15, 11:00 p.m. ET

CENTRAL REGIONAL MILITARY SURVIVOR SEMINAR AND GOOD GRIEF CAMP

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020 4:00 p.m. –
Sunday, Nov 15, 2:30 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Denver, CO

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Denver, Colorado.

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Drive Through Veterans Appreciation Event - WInston-Salem, NC

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Expo with State Senator Steve Santarsiero

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live (Nationwide), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families nationwide, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Vets@Medallia Fireside Chat

Online Event

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipient Florent Groberg

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Southern California Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
