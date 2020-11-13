Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Virtual Film Premiere: Re-Story: Transforming Veterans Stories into Art
A film with the Veterans Arts Initiative of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and Columbus College of Art & Design
Sunday, Nov 15, 11:00 p.m. ET
CENTRAL REGIONAL MILITARY SURVIVOR SEMINAR AND GOOD GRIEF CAMP
Sunday, Nov 15, 2:30 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Denver, CO
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Denver, Colorado.
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Drive Through Veterans Appreciation Event - WInston-Salem, NC
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Virtual Expo with State Senator Steve Santarsiero
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live (Nationwide), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families nationwide, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Vets@Medallia Fireside Chat
Online Event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipient Florent Groberg
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Southern California Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET