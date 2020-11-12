Past events

 Skip to Content

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

PAVE Connect: Federal vs. Private Sector Employment

Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Washington, DC / Baltimore Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Detroit, MI

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Detroit, Michigan.

Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

They Served: Stories From Veterans

Online event brought to you by the First Division Museum in Wheaton, IL

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Parade - Madras, OR

Live Stream option

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Day Tribute - City of Orange, CA

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Elma Veterans Day Parade - Downtown Elma, WA

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Drive Thru Giveaway!

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

CT DVA Veterans Day Ceremony - Rocky Hill, CT

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day 2020 - City of Irvine, CA

Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
