Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Veterans Day 2020 - Associated Veterans of Loveland
Veterans Day events in Loveland, CO
4:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Suicide Awareness Bike Ride Across NC
Sunday, Nov 15, 10:00 p.m. ET
WOD for Warriors
1:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
An Evening Conversation: Mental Wellness and Suicide Prevention in the Veteran Community
Virtual Event
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
LET'S TALK | Bridging the Divide: Women Who Serve
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in New York, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New York Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect Employer Session: Amazon Entry Level and Hourly Jobs
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Military Caregivers in Action
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Bronx Chamber of Commerce Veteran Heroes
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
SAVAHCS Veterans Tele Town Hall
Presented by Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET