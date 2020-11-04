 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

#VetBiz Webinar - Arming Vets to WIN in the Federal Marketplace

When
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Government Contracting Certifications for Veterans (MS Teams)

When
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

8th Annual 2020 Bootstraps to Briefcases Veteran's Conference - #VetBiz

When
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

National Veterans Small Business Week Event Resources for Veteran Owned Small Businesses

When
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Building a Home Based Business

When
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Mission Essential Small Business Resources for Women Veterans (Zoom)

When
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Live Webinar - Everything You Need to Know About Marketing - VetBiz

When
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Hiring Red, White and You, Virtual Job Fair Prep

Learn how to prepare for the upcoming Texas statewide Red, White, and You, Virtual Job Fair on 5 November 2020.

When
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Listening Session for Veteran Entrepreneurs- Missouri

When
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Doing Business with the VA - VetBiz

When
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Prev
92 93 94
Next