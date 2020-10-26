Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall Live in Kentucky, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Kentucky Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in New Hampshire, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New Hampshire Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Why Michigan? Michigan Careers in Energy Week Job Fair
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in South Carolina, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for South Carolina Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Live Q&A with Brain Health Experts & Veterans on TBI, PTSD, CTE, brain donation, and brain health tips.
What are your questions?
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Oklahoma, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Oklahoma Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Surmounting Social Isolation & Loneliness: Mindfulness Meditation
Differences between social isolation and loneliness, the potential risks to our personal and relational health, and provides tips for how to effectively cope and manage.
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Colorado, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Colorado Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
State of Veteran Customer Experience Summit with Corporate Partnerships
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Iowa, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Iowa Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET