Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live in Kentucky, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Kentucky Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in New Hampshire, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New Hampshire Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Why Michigan? Michigan Careers in Energy Week Job Fair

When
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in South Carolina, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for South Carolina Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Live Q&A with Brain Health Experts & Veterans on TBI, PTSD, CTE, brain donation, and brain health tips.

What are your questions?

When
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Oklahoma, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Oklahoma Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Surmounting Social Isolation & Loneliness: Mindfulness Meditation

Differences between social isolation and loneliness, the potential risks to our personal and relational health, and provides tips for how to effectively cope and manage.

When
Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Colorado, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Colorado Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

State of Veteran Customer Experience Summit with Corporate Partnerships

When
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Iowa, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Iowa Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
